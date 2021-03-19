Mumbai: Swedish-Greek origin actress Elli AvrRam got a chance to work with Aamir Khan in the song number ‘Har Funn Maula’. It was song she shot with Aamir Khan for the film ‘“Koi Jaane Na. Elli AvrRam has said the Bollywood superstar never made her feel intimidated. However, she was quick to point out that she felt very nervous keeping in mind the iconic status of Aamir Khan.

“It was one of the best experiences I’ve had because I learnt so much from him (Aamir) during these five days of shoot! The way he explains everything…. He is so meticulous and perfect,” Elli stated.

“The best part is he never made me feel intimidated. He was so warm and kind from day one, and very supportive. That’s something I’m extremely grateful for. Aamir was down to earth and humility personified,” she added.

The song is a fusion of Broadway and Jazz, and is meant to be a highlight for the film. It is set to hit the screens on April 2. However, the release may be postponed due to the sudden steep rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

Aamir features in the song for the film directed by his friend Amin Hajee. The latter is best known for his role of ‘Baagha’ the mute drummer in Lagaan. Koi Jaane Na also stars Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor.

Aamir meanwhile had said a few days back that he was quitting the social media for personal reasons. Hence his views about the dance with Elli are not known.