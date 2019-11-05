San Francisco: After a break of four days from Twitter, multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk is back online and has retweeted a SpaceX video showing a successful Crew Dragon parachute test.

“To be clear, we’ve only done 1 multi-parachute test of Mk3 design, so 9 more left to reach 10 successful tests in a row,” Musk tweeted Monday.

Last week, Musk announced to his 29 million Twitter followers that he is ‘going offline’ again and mentioned that “Reddit still seems good”.

Going offline — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2019

Reddit still seems good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2019

In October, court documents surfaced showing Musk’s advisers had urged him to take a break from Twitter after his personal ‘paedo’ attack against British caver Vernon Unsworth last year.

The billionaire will go to trial for calling the Brit hero ‘paedo guy’ when he saved a Thai boys football team and their coach after 18 days.

Musk has been sued for 57,000 pound. Unsworth, who helped the perilous underwater rescue, had annoyed the Tesla CEO after he mocked his suggestion to use a mini-sub in the rescue op.