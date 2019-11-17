Las Vegas: The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) Saturday announced that the Boring Company, headed by Elon Musk has started underground construction on a tunnel for a tram system at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

“The @boringcompany begins tunnelling at the Las Vegas Convention Centre. The innovative transportation system will transport convention attendees across the LVCC’s 200-acre campus in approx. one minute. @elonmusk @lvnewsbureau,” LVCVA twitted.

Travelling between various points of interest in Las Vegas will become a more convenient task with the help upcoming tunnel.

Earlier in May, the LVCVA said that the autonomous electric vehicles will ferry up to 4,400 passengers per hour at speeds of up to 249 kilometres per hour (155 miles per hour) inside two tunnels 40 feet below the surface.

Additionally, a pedestrian tunnel will also allow walkers to make the approximately 15-minute-long trek across the convention space, which spans 3.2 million square feet.

The LVCVA expects to have the tunnel completed by January 2021.

Las Vegas is one of five current cities where the Boring Company has projects either proposed, approved, or underway.

Musk also has plans for a tunnel under Chicago, but has yet to reach an agreement with the city.

(IANS)