Dublin: The Indian Embassy in Ireland said Wednesday that it is in touch with the Irish authorities after an Indian national was violently assaulted in Tallaght – a southwestern outer suburb of Dublin – over the weekend.

“Regarding the recent incident of physical attack on an Indian national that happened in Tallaght, Dublin, the Embassy is in touch with the victim and his family. All the requisite assistance is being offered. Embassy is also in touch with the relevant Irish authorities in this regard,” the Indian Embassy in Ireland posted on X.

An Garda Síochána, Ireland’s national police and security service, has also launched a probe after a man was violently assaulted and partially stripped by a group of attackers in Tallaght Saturday at about 6 pm (local time). The man, who is in his 40s and originally from India, was injured after he was set upon and severely beaten by a group of young men before passersby came to his rescue. His trousers were also removed by the attackers, The Irish Times reported.

According to the Irish media, the attack is being probed as a possible hate crime. The group had falsely accused the man of acting inappropriately around children. These claims were later shared on the internet, including by prominent far-right and anti-immigrant accounts.

The police authorities said that the man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with injuries and discharged from the hospital early Sunday morning. Investigators believe some of the attackers have conducted other unprovoked attacks on foreign nationals in the Tallaght area recently.

Paul Murphy, a People Before Profit TD for the area, condemned the attack on the man and said that it’s “horrifying to see a vicious attack like this happen in our neighbourhood.”

He further stated, “Responsibility lies not just with those who perpetrated the violence but also with those who have been spreading racist lies. The community is really shocked and outraged and will stand together against violence, hate and division”.

IANS