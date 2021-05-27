Bhubaneswar: Renowned Odia music director Shantiraj Khosla passed away at the COVID ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack Thursday. He was 50.

According to family sources, he had tested positive for COVID-19 some days ago and was under home isolation. He complained of breathing issues Thursday morning. He was immediately rushed to the COVID ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital. However, the doctors could not save him. He lost his battle against the disease while undergoing treatment.

A pall of gloom descended Odia film industry after news of his demise broke.

Born in Koraput district, Shantiraj was a guitarist and a mandolin player himself. He gave music in several Odia films including Keun Duniaru Asila Bandhu, ACP Ranveer, and Mu Sapanara Soudagara.

PNN