Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia actor Rabi Narayan Nayak passed away here following a cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning, a family source said.

The 74-year-old eminent actor and theatre artist breathed his last at his residence in Bhubaneswar. He is survived by wife, son and daughter-in-law.

Rabi Narayan Nayak has performed in over a hundred plays, including Janapatha, Ulka and Sandhya Tara. Along with this, he has also performed in several Odia movies and television shows.

He performed in popular movies like Tapoi and Sata Kebe Luchi Rahena. His acting in the lead for a TV show titled Dhulia Baba aired by Doordarshan and Asha Ra Akasha earned him huge accolades.

He actively performed in theatres after his retirement from Utkal University as a senior official in 2005. People from various walks of life along with the actors visited his residence to pay their last respect to the departed soul.

