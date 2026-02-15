Cuttack: Veteran singer Geeta Patnaik, regarded as one of the most iconic voices in Odia music, died Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after suffering a brain stroke, a family member said.

Patnaik, 73, was initially admitted to Capital Hospital after she fell ill while attending an event Thursday. Medical tests later confirmed that she had suffered a brain stroke.

She was subsequently shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack, where doctors declared her dead Sunday evening, her brother-in-law Pradosh Patnaik said.

The singer’s mortal remains will be taken to her residence in Cuttack Monday, following which the last rites will be performed, he said.

Geeta Patnaik had a career spanning several decades and was known for her collaborations with legendary Odia singer Akshaya Mohanty. She lent her voice to numerous popular Odia songs, including ‘Phur Kina Udigala Bani’ from the film ‘Jajabar’.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik expressed condolences over the demise of Geeta Patnaik.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned vocalist Geeta Patnaik. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to Odisha’s music and culture. In this hour of grief, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, while praying to Lord Shri Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed soul,” Majhi wrote on X.

Naveen Patnaik said her melodious voice brought Odia music to every household, and her songs will be remembered forever.

Pradhan added, “I am deeply saddened and heartbroken after hearing the news of the demise of Odisha’s renowned vocalist Geeta Patnaik. She had carved a unique identity in the world of Odia music. Her unparalleled contribution to enriching Odisha’s art and culture is immeasurable. The magic of her voice will continue to inspire generations to come.”