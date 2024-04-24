Srinagar: An encounter started Wednesday between the security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Bandipora district.

Police said that the gunfight erupted in the Ranji forest area of the district.

Reports said that the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces triggering firing exchanges which are now going on.

“A contact was established between terrorists and security forces in the early morning in the Renji forest area of Aragam, Bandipora. The search operation is going on,” police said.

Further details are awaited.

It must be recalled that two days back, terrorists barged into the house of a Territorial Army soldier in Rajouri district.

After the soldier escaped from the clutches of the terrorists, they shot and killed his brother, an employee of the social welfare department.

Police have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the foreign terrorist responsible for the murder of the govt employee