Srinagar: Three terrorists were Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Shukroo Keller area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed, they said.

PTI