Paradip: Rampant encroachment on government land has altered natural river courses and obstructed drainage systems in parts of Paradip, triggering public concern and calls for immediate action. The state government has reiterated its resolve to remove illegal encroachment from public land.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari recently warned that people who have constructed houses or other structures on government land must dismantle them immediately. Failing that, he said, the administration will carry out eviction drives and recover the entire cost from the encroachers.

However, residents allege that the local administration has remained largely inactive despite the government’s directive. Encroachment continues unchecked, they said, severely obstructing natural water flow and drainage, particularly during the monsoon. People have demanded that the revenue minister personally intervene to ensure the immediate eviction of illegal structures from encroached government land to restore drainage channels.

Paradip Port construction began in 1962. At the time, the region stretching from Paradip to Kujang had around 57 rivers, streams and natural water channels. Over the years, rapid industrial growth and expanding human settlements have led to large-scale encroachment, significantly altering the area’s hydrology, locals said. Several rivers have disappeared over the past 50 years, and many of those still visible are gradually being buried owing to encroachment, residents alleged.

As a result, rainwater drainage has been severely disrupted in seven panchayats, including Paradipgarh. Traditional fishermen’s associations, villagers and other organisations have repeatedly complained to the Jagatsinghpur district administration, alleging large-scale encroachment on river channels.

The latest complaint relates to the filling up of a creek at Udayabat mouza on the outskirts of Paradip, where house construction has led to the emergence of a colony. Hundreds of farmers have submitted complaints over the issue. Farmers Surendra Barik and Padana Mangaraj stated in their petitions that plot nos 1307 and 1309 of Udayabat mouza are part of the creek. Tehsil records identify the land as a natural drain since the 1930 settlement.

However, for the past six months, several people have allegedly been carrying out construction activities on the channel land. They further alleged that some individuals have changed the land classification of river areas and sold them after registering cases at the Kujang tehsil office, including case numbers 7/99 and 174/2008.

Similar alterations of river courses have taken place at multiple locations, leading to settlements and aggravating drainage woes. Residents said land prices along the national and state highways between Paradip and Kujang have surged sharply. Land is now being traded at over Rs 2 crore per acre.

Udayabat resident Harekrushna Sahu said that taking advantage of the price rise, influential persons allegedly acquired such land through manipulative methods and administrative loopholes. Kujang tehsildar Swarup Nandan Behera said an administrative inquiry is underway into the complaints and assured that encroachments on government land would be cleared.