Kendrapara: A number of influential people have been encroaching government lands in various parts of Kendrapara district. Among the localities where land has been illegally occupied are areas like Mahakalpara, Rajnagar and Rajkanika. Among the encroachers are also refugees from Bangladesh. Some forest land in Bhitarkanika National Park has also been occupied by the encroachers. As a result, development is being badly affected in the district, many local residents alleged.

This town has also been affected by illegal encroachments. Traffic snarls have paralysed public life. Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas. At times water also enters the houses. This town had 24 ponds five years ago. Now, the number has been reduced to six due to encroachments, locals informed.

Government lands are being illegally occupied more in urban localities than in rural areas. The district administration is aware of the developments but is not taking any corrective measure, said locals.

On being contacted, Kendrapara Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Basant Kumar Rout said, ““Police cases are being registered against encroachers. There are plans to remove all encroachments that exist in different urban areas of Kendrapara district.”

PNN