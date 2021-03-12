Bhubaneswar: The state government’s youth engagement programme Biju Yuva Vahini has remained non-functional as no fund allocation was made for the scheme during financial year (FY) 2020-21, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera told the Assembly, Friday.

In a written reply to an un-starred question (No 1565) raised by BJP legislator Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, the minister said, “There is no budgetary provision for Biju Yuva Vahini (BYV) during current financial year. Therefore, it is not functioning now.”

BYV is not carrying out any work for the interest of public in any part of the state. “There was no expenditure made on this scheme as no allocation has been made for the same,” the minister added.

Though the minister refrained from directly saying that the programme is closed, it indicates that government is not going to continue the scheme as there is no budgetary allocation for the same.

The statement of the minister sparked political row over BYV. Commenting on this issue, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pradipta Naik said, “The scheme was launched to use our youths for the benefit of the ruling party during elections. Now, they have adopted another strategy to organise cricket tournaments in every zilla parishad zone and spend Rs 3 crore in each district.”

The ruling party has decided to spend another Rs 100 crore to strengthen its vote bank for upcoming panchayat and urban polls, he alleged.

“Nearly Rs 500 crore was looted from state exchequer to fund BYV. Instead of spending the money on BYV, the government could have utilised it in other welfare purposes,” Naik said.

Similarly, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said, “As there is no election around, the BJD does not require Biju Yuva Vahini anymore. The ruling party will come up with some other ‘Vahini’ when there will be elections after three years.”

The state Cabinet in March 2018 had decided to launch the BYV scheme. Later, the Sports and Youth Services department has made a total budgetary allocation of Rs 450.49 crore for a period of three years.

The objective of the scheme was to promote leadership and spirit of volunteerism among the youths through social action at gram panchayat (GP) and urban local body (ULB) level.