ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: Energy transition is essential for Odisha to become a green and mining hub of India. Our aim should be to move towards a greener and more sustainable Odisha, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said at an event here Tuesday. The Deputy CM was addressing a multi-stakeholder meeting organised by the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability & Technology (iFOREST) in partnership with the Department of Energy. Emphasising the need to reduce carbon emissions, he said, “We have to be progressive. We will move with the times, with the thought process of our Prime Minister and meet our net zero targets.” The event drew participation from policymakers, government, industry, civil society and media to discuss investments in green industries, renewable energy, future-ready workforce and advancing climate action in the state.

During the event, iFOREST released a report titled: Just Transition in Odisha for Green Growth and Green Jobs. It is the first comprehensive assessment of the opportunities in Odisha to shift to a low-carbon economy while boosting economic growth and jobs. The report also highlights key policies and targets that the state government can implement in the next 10 years. According to iFOREST’s report, Odisha is one of the highest emitters of greenhouse gases (GHGs) in the country, accounting for 9.7 per cent of India’s total GHG emissions. The coal-based power plants and the steel sectors contribute to 84 per cent of the state’s total emissions. Its per capita emission of 6.9 tonnes is more than double of the country’s average of 2.8 tonnes.

Odisha, therefore, will have a key role in building a net zero economy in India by 2070, a target pledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Glasgow Climate Summit in 2021. “Odisha has a huge opportunity to become India’s hub of green minerals and metal industry, given its mineral wealth, massive renewable energy potential and human resources. To make this transition beneficial for all, the state needs to develop a comprehensive Just Transition policy,” iFOREST president and CEO Chandra Bhushan said. “Such a policy can guide green investments in fossil fuel dependent districts, strengthen the ecosystem for skilling and jobs and mobilise finances,” he added. Director of Just Transition at iFOREST Srestha Banerjee said, “A Just Energy Transition will allow fossil-fuel dependent states like Odisha to build a green economy without compromising the welfare of workers and communities. Proper planning and investments will be crucial for this. Our report provides actionable recommendations to pursue this goal”. The key recommendations of iFOREST’s report include the development of a Just Transition policy and regional Just Transition plans for Angul-Dhenkanal and Jharsuguda-Sundargarh-Sambalpur mining and industrial clusters.