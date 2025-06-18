Leeds: India captain Shubman Gill is set to take up the iconic No. 4 spot in the batting order for the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, beginning Friday. Gill’s deputy and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant confirmed the decision during a press conference Wednesday, ending weeks of speculation following Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket.

“I think there is still discussion going on about who is going to bat at No. 3. But No. 4 and 5 are fixed,” Pant said. “I think Shubman will bat at No. 4, and I am going to stick to No. 5 as of now. The rest, we are going to keep discussing.”

With the No. 4 position historically held by legends like Sachin Tendulkar and, more recently, Virat Kohli, Gill stepping into that role marks a significant shift in India’s red-ball batting framework. Gill, who had been pushed to No. 3 after struggling as an opener, seems ready to embrace the responsibility of what is often considered the cornerstone position in Test batting.

The No. 3 slot, however, remains undecided. Karun Nair — who brings experience and a triple-century to his name — is one of the frontrunners, while rising star B Sai Sudharsan could also be in contention to make his debut.

If Sudharsan gets the nod, he is likely to bat at No. 3. However, if India chooses to stack their lineup with three all-rounders, then Karun could take the slot, allowing the likes of Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur to bolster the lower-middle order.

India’s new team management under head coach Gautam Gambhir is expected to bring a bold, flexible approach, but there will be more clarity on team composition when Gill himself addresses the media on the eve of the match.