Guwahati/Tinsukia: An engineer of PSU major Oil India (OIL) lost his life due to high voltage electric shock Wednesday. The engineer was working at Oil India’s damaged gas well in Baghjan in Assam’s Tinsukia district when the accident happened, officials said. The electrical engineer, Arnab Kishore Bordoloi, was working on high voltage cables at the site when he was electrocuted in the afternoon, informed officials.

“He (Bordoloi) was immediately taken to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. However, doctors informed us in the evening that he succumbed to the injuries,” an official of Oil India said.

With this, the total number of persons losing their lives in the worst industrial disaster of Assam has gone up to three.

The well number 5 at Baghjan has been spewing gas uncontrollably since May 27. It caught fire June 9, killing two of OIL’s firefighters at the site. Three experts from Singaporean firm Alert Disaster Control, which was asked to assist OIL and ONGC experts for putting out the inferno, received burn injuries June 14 while they were removing a spool from the wellhead.