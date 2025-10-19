Udala: An engineering diploma student identified as Soumit Kumar Patra of the Murugabadi area in Baripada reportedly drowned at Tunki Waterfall under Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj, authorities said.

According to police, Soumit had visited the waterfall with a friend. He went into the water to bathe while his friend remained outside to record video.

Soumit reportedly slipped and was swept into deep waters.

Locals rushed to the spot and alerted the fire department, who recovered him and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.