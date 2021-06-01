Bhubaneswar: The state government has asked its engineers to execute civil and electrical works required for installation of medical oxygen plants in all major hospitals of the state.

Following Health department’s instruction, engineer-in-chief, Buildings, BC Tripathy Monday asked all executive engineers under Roads & Buildings (R&B) wing to construct required civil and electrical infrastructure for setting up of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) storage facilities and pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants in the district headquarters hospitals (DHHs), Capital Hospital, RGH and medical colleges.

“I am directed to intimate that the civil works (including electrical, missing 02 line connectivity, approach road link) for LMO and PSA oxygen plants in all 32 DHHs including Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital and eight medical colleges shall be taken up by Works department as per the government’s decision,” Tripathy said in his letter.

He asked the engineers to select site for construction of civil structure with the help of head of concerned health institution and LMO/PSA supplier and prepare detailed plan for electrical connection and approach road as per request, he said.

Tripathy asked the officials to submit the estimates for this purpose on priority basis. Health department will provide required funds for execution of the projects, sources said.

In an aim to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen in health facilities across the state for treatment of Covid patients, the government has decided to set up LMO storage system and pressure swing absorption (PSA) plants at all 30 DHHS, Capital Hospital, Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and eight medical colleges on priority basis.

The state government has also submitted a proposal to the Centre for installation of oxygen plants in the state. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, requesting allocation of 19 more PSA medical oxygen plants, in 15 districts of Odisha.

PNN