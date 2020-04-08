London: England batsman Jos Butter has raised more than 65,000 pounds for two London-based hospitals by auctioning the shirt which he wore in the 2019 World Cup final.

July 14 last year, England had managed to beat New Zealand on account of superior boundary count rule at the iconic Lord’s to clinch their first-ever men’s 50-over World Cup title. Buttler was the man who broke the stumps to run out Black Caps opener Martin Guptill in the decisive super-over victory.

Last week, Buttler had put his 2019 World Cup final shirt on auction raise money for specialist heart and lung centres provided by the Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals in London.

By the time the auction closed on Tuesday, the shirt had attracted 82 bids with the winner paying 65,100 pounds.

Centrally contracted England cricketers, both male and female have already agreed to take a voluntary salary reduction for the next three months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Professional Cricketers’ Association has announced that centrally contracted male players will donate 500,000 pounds to the ECB and selected good causes, the equivalent to a 20 per cent pay cut for the next three months. In addition, centrally contracted members of the England women’s team will take a voluntary salary reduction in April, May and June.

IANS