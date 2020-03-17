London: England batsman Alex Hales said Tuesday he has gone into self-isolation due to fever and persistent dry cough after returning midway from the now-postponed Pakistan Super League (PSL) but is yet to get himself tested for the dreaded COVID-19.

Hales’ statement comes after PSL, which he was a part of, was postponed with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) saying that a foreign player showed symptoms of coronovirus. Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raza said that the player is be none other than Hales.

“Like many other overseas players, I reluctantly left the Pakistan Super League early because with COVID-19 reaching global pandemic status, I felt it was more important to be with my family rather than face a period of lockdown thousands of miles from home,” Hales who plays for Karachi Kings, said in a statement after the PCB’s comment.

“I returned to the UK in the early hours of Saturday morning feeling perfectly fit and healthy and with absolutely no symptoms of the virus. However, I awoke early Sunday morning having developed a fever and followed the government’s advice of self-isolation, a process I am obviously still following having developed a dry and persistent cough.

“At this stage, it has not been possible to be tested although I am hopeful that might be the case later today (Tuesday) so I can get absolute confirmation of my current health status,” added Hales.

The PSL had entered the knockout stages and semifinal matches were due to be played Tuesday and final Wednesday in Lahore. The PCB had also shortened the league by four days considering the worsening coronavirus situation before finally calling it off.

Agencies