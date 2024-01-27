Hyderabad: England reached 89 for one in their second innings at lunch on day three of the opening Test against India here Saturday.

In reply to England’s 246, India were all out for 436 in the morning session Saturday.

England now trail India by 101 runs.

Resuming at overnight 421 for 7, Jadeja (87 off 180 balls) and Axar Patel (44) shared 78 runs for the eighth wicket to hand India a big 190-run first-innings lead over the visitors.

Strong intent with the bat 🏏 11 boundaries in 15 overs as we reach 89-1 at lunch 🥪

Zak Crawley (31) was the lone wicket to fall to Ravichandran Ashwin (1/36) as England scored at a quick pace in their second innings.

At the break, Ben Duckett (38 batting) and Ollie Pope (16 batting) were at the crease.

Brief Scores:

England 1st innings: 246 all out in 64.3 overs & 89 for one in 15 overs (Den Duckett 38 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/36).

India 1st innings: 436 all out in 121 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 87, KL Rahul 86, Yashasvi Jaiswal 80; Joe Root 4/79).