Multan: Harry Brook became the first England cricketer in 34 years (since 1990) and overall sixth English batter to score a triple century in Test cricket. He achieved the feat on day four of the first Test against Pakistan here at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The right-hander joined the elite list of Leonard Hutton (364 vs Australia in 1938), Wally Hammond (336 not out vs NZ in 1933), Graham Gooch (333 vs India in 1990), Andy Sandham (325 vs West Indies in 1930), John Edrich (310 vs New Zealand in 1965) to score a triple Test ton for England.

Meanwhile, West Indies great Brian Lara holds the all-time record for the highest individual score in Test cricket, with his unbeaten 400 against England in Antigua in 2004.

Moreover, Brook also scored the second fastest triple hundred in Tests by balls faced after former star India opener Virendra Sehwag. Brook took 310 balls to reach his triple century compared to Sehwag’s 278 deliveries.

Brook played a sensational knock of 317 runs before being dismissed by Saim Ayub. Riding on his fiery knock, England declared their innings after posting a mammoth total of 823/7 on the board, taking a 267-run lead.