London: England fast bowler Jofra Archer has heaved a sigh of relief after he was finally able to find his 2019 World Cup winners medal.

On Sunday, Archer took to social media to put out a photograph of the medal on a bed with the caption: “Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom.”

The 25-year-old had on Saturday told BBC Radio that he had the medal hanging off a portrait someone in his old house but lost it after shifting to a new flat.

“I had it hanging off a portrait someone did for me and sent to me, I had my medal hanging on that,” he said.

“I moved flat and the picture is on the new wall but there’s no medal. I turned the house upside down for about a week but I still haven’t managed to find it.

“I know it should be in the house so I will keep eyes out for it but I’ve gone mad looking for it already,” he added.

Archer was one of the chief architects of England’s win in the 2019 World Cup in which they were able to topple New Zealand by a whisker in the final played at the iconic Lord’s in July.

During the course of the tournament, he picked 20 wickets and also bowled the famous Super Over in the summit clash where the match ended in a tie and England were declared winners against the Black Caps on superior boundary count.

IANS