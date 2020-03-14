New Delhi/Jammu: A National Investigation Agency court Saturday charged Yasin Malik, chief of banned terror outfit Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and six others involved in the killing of four unarmed Indian Air Force officers in Kashmir in 1990.

The court in Jammu said that prima facia there was enough evidence to prosecute all of them.

Special NIA judge Subhash Gupta said the court was of the certain view that sufficient grounds exist for drawing presumption that the accused Yasin Malik, Ali Mohammad Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi alias Mushtafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias Nalka, Nana ji alias Saleem, Javed Ahmed Zarger and Shoukat Ahmed Bakshi, prima facie have committed acts of terror.

Malik and his aides have been charged with attempt to murder, murder, criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of arms and acts of terror, under several sections of TADA and Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), the erstwhile state of J&K’s own law.

The charges were framed against each of them separately for the delineated offences. The judge directed the jail superintendents to produce Yasin Malik and Showkat Ahmed Bakshi, through video conferencing March 16.

IANS