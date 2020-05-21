Lakhanpur: A migrant worker who was returning home from Gujarat to Aska on a bus breathed his last Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Bhaskar Nahak (60), a resident of Aska area in Ganjam district.

According to the passengers, Nahak felt uneasy during the journey. His co-passengers found him to be dead as the bus was nearing Lakhanpur on National Highway-49 in Jharsuguda district.

The passengers then intimated the incident to their local sarpanch who in turn informed the block development officer (BDO). After coming to know about the incident from the BDO, Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange informed his counterpart in Jharsuguda. Thereafter Jharsuguda district collector Saroj Kumar Samal directed the police to stop the bus.

Jharsuguda district and police administration stopped the bus at Jharsuguda town and recovered the body.

There were some relatives of the deceased in the bus as well. They got down before the bus left for Aska. Later, after post-mortem and other necessary formalities, the district administration performed the last rites of the deceased in Jharsuguda itself, in presence of his relatives, informed superintendent of police Rahul PR.

PNN