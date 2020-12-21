Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy Monday directed the officials of the departments concerned to ensure quality monitoring of the projects approved under OMBADC.

He reviewed the projects sanctioned under Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) wherein corporation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Uma Nanduri outlined the issues for discussion.

Resolving the issues relating to ground-level implementation of the projects, Tripathy directed the administrative departments concerned to undertake micro-level monitoring and management through independent technical professionals.

Further, the Chief Secretary advised the officials to ensure procurement of furniture, classroom equipment and general materials necessary for modernisation of educational and technical institutions from local micro, small and medium enterprises promoted under the ‘Make in Odisha’ initiative. Target was set to complete infrastructure building civil work projects by the first quarter of 2021.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health & Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra said, “Five categories of projects including up-gradation of health infrastructure at Rs 971.83 crore, improving access to health services (Rs 95.31 crore), improvement in emergency care services (Rs 19.06 crore), telemedicine care project in health institutions (Rs 4.75 crore) and special public health programmes (Rs 207.90 crore) are being implemented in the OMBADC districts like Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur.”

That apart, a 150-bed maternal and child care hospital building has been taken up in Jajpur, he added.

Skill Development and Technical Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “The projects for modernisation of government ITIs and engineering schools along with skill development of tribal youths have been taken up under OMBADC funding.”

Specific activities include placement linked training programme for 1,200 tribal youths at a cost of around Rs 8.80 crore while construction of four hostels and two skill development centres, estimated Rs 8.05 croe, and pre-recruitment training camps in four OMBADC districts (estimated at Rs 0.97 crore) have been taken up.

So far, 243 youths have completed the training and out of them 132 have been placed in different sectors whereas another 267 youths are undergoing training.

Construction of two hostels (1 for boys and another for girls) has progressed up to roof level in Mayurbhanj district. Similarly, construction of one boys’ and one girls’ hostel in Jajpur district has been expedited.

Singh further said that modernisation of four ITIs – Government ITI Rourkela, UGIE Rourkela, OSME Keonjhar and Government ITI Barbil – has been taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 47.40 crore.

School & Mass Education Secretary Satyabrata Sahu projects for development of critical infrastructure and other facilities in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and elementary & secondary schools have been taken up under OMBADC funding.

The estimated cost of these projects is Rs 1652.20 crore. The Chief Secretary directed the department to constitute a technical committee for expediting the projects at ground level.