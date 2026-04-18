Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo Friday directed department officials to maintain an uninterrupted power supply across the state and take swift action to prevent any disruption amid rising demand in this summer. Singh Deo reviewed the preparedness of the Energy department in order to ensure stable electricity supply during the upcoming peak summer season.

Officials informed that the department has put in place extensive arrangements to meet the anticipated summer load. While the peak power demand in April has already reached 6,087 MW, it is projected to rise further to around 6,200 MW in May and 6,100 MW in June. Compared to last year, April demand has recorded a 2 per cent increase. To meet the expected surge, the department has strengthened coordination with various power sources. Discussions have been held with Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) to maximise hydroelectric generation during peak demand hours. Similarly, coordination has been maintained with thermal power plants, while power banking arrangements have also been put in place. The state is also exploring additional procurement options, including discussions with Rourkela Steel Plant for 50 to 100 MW of power. In addition, electricity will be procured from the power exchange as per real-time requirement to ensure demand-supply balance. On the consumer service front, the department has strengthened its grievance redressal and communication systems. The call centre capacity has been expanded from 100 to 150 logins per day.

New features such as missed-call alerts and single-click services have been introduced to provide instant updates on power outages. Consumers can now register complaints more easily through IVRS, mobile apps, websites, and self-service platforms. Advance alerts regarding power cuts are being disseminated through SMS, WhatsApp, social media platforms, and local announcements to improve public awareness and preparedness. The deputy chief minister instructed officials to ensure that complaints related to power disruptions are resolved on priority across all regions.

He also emphasised heightened vigilance during the intense summer heat. Senior officials, including the department’s Additional Chief Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) CMD Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma, GRIDCO MD Satya Priya Rath, along with senior officers from the department, DISCOM CEOs, GRIDCO, OPTCL, and OHPC attended the review meeting.