New Delhi: In his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday that people have supported ‘vocal for local’ campaign and asked manufacturers and industry leaders to ensure that world-class products are made in the country.

The outgoing year saw the spirit of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ echo in society, he said.

Noting that the issue of single-use plastic could not be discussed much due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, he asserted that ridding the country of single-use plastic is one of the resolves for the new year.

Modi also asked people to use Kashmiri saffron and said that his government is working to make it a “globally popular brand”.

The GI tag has given it a unique identity, he said.

During his address, he also paid tributes to several revered Sikh personalities, including sons of Guru Gobind Singh, saying their sacrifices helped keep our culture safe.

“We pay tributes to the brave Chaar Sahibzaade, we remember Mata Gujri, we recall the greatness of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. We remain indebted to these greats for their sacrifices and their spirit of compassion,” he said.

