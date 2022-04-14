Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Wednesday said it is the responsibility of all to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes launched by the Union government reach the beneficiaries.

The Union education minister distributed free rice to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, a scheme launched to mitigate food scarcity among the poor people during Covid-19 pandemic, in Dhenkanal district.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special attention towards Dhenkanal district. The people are being provided with houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, electricity under Pradhan Mantri Soubhagya Yojana and cooking gas under PM Ujjwala Yojana,” he said.

Pradhan reviewed the progress of the ‘Aspirational District’ programme in Dhenkanal district.

The Centre launched the ‘Transformation of Aspirational Districts’ initiative in January 2018 to improve India’s ranking under Human Development Index by raising the living standards of its citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all.

Pradhan said it is not the duty of only the elected people’s representatives or those in politics to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries.

“All stakeholders should ensure that the people for whom the programmes are launched get the real benefits,” he said.

Dhenkanal is one of the 10 districts of the state that are included in the Aspirational Districts programme.

The minister said steps are being taken under the Aspirational Districts programme to improve road, rail, industries, education, agriculture and health infrastructure.