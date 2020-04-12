Bhubaneswar: An association of entrepreneurs comprising more than 2000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) operators in the state has now sought exemption in power and trade related fees to help the industries affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Juggernaut Association of Entrepreneurs from the state has now written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking their assistance in the matter.

“Unless industries and establishments are supported in an outright manner by Centre and State governments, many companies could face closures and bankruptcy in the immediate future,” the association said in their representation to the CM.

It said, “…it is how necessary to also provide a ‘Comprehensive Relief Package’ for Industries, MSME and all other establishments to remain viable and to survive.”

The association in their charter of demands has asked to be relieved of the fixed charges for electricity during the lockdown period as most of the industries are now closed. It has also asked for waiver of late fines keeping in the wake of sufferings of the industries.

“Allow the industries to pay the actual power consumption charges for all category industries. Few states have already taken steps in this direction. Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission may be asked to ensure the implementation of complete waiver of ﬁxed charges for a period of 6 months avoiding unnecessary burden on already closed and stressed MSME units,” it said.

The industrial body also asked for rationalisation of the trade licences, shops and establishments feed or their exemption to boost employment. Demands were also raised to aid the start-ups from the state.

It said, “Startups to extended rental free working space in incubators for 1 year. All other MSMEs or Ofﬁces working under leased premises of State or Central Govt owned properties may discount the rental charges for three months, with effect from March 1, 2020.”

The association’s demand included assistance in raw materials too. It said, “The government should ensure the availability of raw materials at reasonable cost. Necessary steps may be taken to bring clown the input cost of raw materials/labours/taxes to enable the MSMEs cope up with the cost challenges.”

