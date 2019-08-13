Bhubaneswar,: Director of Industries department Pranab Jyoti Nath Monday asked MSME sectors to be more active in availing benefits from various government schemes.

Addressing at the MSME Meet-2019 in city, Nath said, “MSME industry is doing very well in procurement side but also sector need to be more aggressing to receive benefits from various government schemes, available from MSME units.

“Government announced many schemes for entrepreneurship development but budding entrepreneurs are not keen to avail those benefits. That is the main reason why so many applications of entrepreneurs have been rejected by industries department,” he further added.

Nath suggested the entrepreneurs to work on vendor development. “This is the area which needs more attention from the industries. State government is working on ease of doing business and will surprise the industry sector with attractive policies in future,” he said at the gathering.

SK Sahoo (Dy Director In-Charge MSME- DI, Cuttack) highlighted on the provision of procuring 25 per cent of products from MSME by PSUs. Sahoo suggested that government of Odisha should make arrangements for another 25 per cent mandate so that MSMEs of Odisha can sell their 50 per cent products to Central and State Government PSUs.

OASME chairman Gauri Sankar Dash, General Secretary Satwik Swain, MCL GM Mihir Chandra and head (ST and SC Hub) of NSIC (GEM) Subhasish Dash were also present at the meet. Several technical sessions on development of MSME units were also conducted here at the event. Over 2000 entrepreneurs from across the state participated in those technical sessions.