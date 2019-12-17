Rayagada: An environment and mineral awareness programme was organised at the Baphlimali bauxite mines of Utkal Alumina Ltd (UAIL) by the Society of Geo-Scientists and Allied Technologists (SG&T), Bhubaneswar.

The programme, designed for students in higher secondary classes, aimed at sensitising them on the need of protection of our natural resources and educate on safeguarding the environment through appropriate measures.

N Nagesh, unit head and president of UAIL, praised this novel initiative of the SG&T, Bhubaneswar and stressed upon the importance of conducting such programmes in future to create awareness among the young minds towards protection of environment and natural resources.

AB Panigrahi, former controller IBM, joined as the chief guest in the presence of Mukesh Jha, GM (mines), UAIL, Krishna Yotish, AGM, Geology, UAIL and the mines team.

The students of nearby schools participated in the programme and got an opportunity to see mining operations from close-by. The students learnt about the role of mining activities in the economic development of our state, best practices to be adopted for mineral conservation and need for afforestation in mining activities.

In this programme, students participated in essay writing, quiz competitions on environment and mines related subjects and the winners were awarded with prizes.

PNN