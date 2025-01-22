Bhubaneswar: More than 5,000 delegates, including envoys, investors and industrialists from India and 12 other countries, are expected to participate in the two-day Odisha business conclave, starting from January 28, an official said Wednesday.

State Industries Department Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma said the government had invited 100, out of 400 Fortune companies, to participate in the PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025′ summit.

“We have invited investors from 12 countries, including Australia, Japan, UK, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, Cuba, and Holland for the Utkarsh Odisha conclave. We expect that 5,000 delegates, including envoys of several countries and investors, will attend the business summit during the two days,” Sharma said.

IT, renewable energy, chemicals, textile and food processing have been selected as five focus sectors to attract investors during the meet, he said.

Noting that preparations for the business conclave are almost at the last stage, Sharma said sectoral sessions would be organised during the event, besides cultural programmes in the evenings.

Ahead of the two-day meet, several national council meetings of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which is the partner of the state for hosting the conclave, will be held January 27, Sharma said.

At par with the Centre’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, the state government has decided to felicitate two young entrepreneurs from each district of the 30 districts of Odisha during the valedictory function, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the business conclave on January 28 in the state’s capital Bhubaneswar.

PTI