Kendrapara: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) arrested Prabhat Kumar Nanda, Managing Director of M/S Raghupatee Estate and Holding Pvt Ltd in connection with a cheating (Case No-4/1.2.2019 under Section 406/420 of IPC and Section 6 of OPID Act,2011).

Debajyoti Dutta lodged a complaint before EOW alleging that he was not provided with the flat since last 8 years despite the fact that he had deposited money as booking advance with Prabhat Kumar Nanda, the Managing Director of M/S Raghupatee Estate and holding Pvt. Limited

During the investigation of the case, it has been revealed that Prabhat Kumar Nanda, Managing Director of M/S Raghupatee Estate had taken Rs 25.5 lakhs from Debajyoti Dutta and Mamata Barik in 2011-12 on assurance that they will get flats in “Priastine Park” at Bhanpur of Cuttack. However, neither the flat was given to the complainants till date nor their deposits returned.

Even incriminating documents pertaining to the case have been seized during a search of the residential premises of the accused at Bhanpur.

Nanda was Friday produced before the OPID court Cuttack.

