Cuttack: Electrical equipment and other goods worth Rs 6 lakh were gutted when fire broke out at the auditorium of National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) at Bidyadharpur here, Saturday.

However, no one was injured in the fire, NRRI sources said.

Firemen did not cite any reason behind the mishap till the last report came in.

According to sources, some employees of the NRRI spotted the fire around the noon. They tried to douse the fire but failed, said a source.

On being informed, fire services personnel along with three fire engines reached the spot and doused the blaze.

“As per preliminary estimation, equipment worth Rs 6 lakh were gutted. We are probing the incident,” said a fire brigade personnel.

It is worth mentioning here that drugs and surgical goods worth Rs 60 lakh were reduced to ashes in Mangalabag area of the city when a drugstore-cum-godown caught fire due to short-circuit a few days ago.