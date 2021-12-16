New Delhi: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose in early trade Thursday after the fourth consecutive session decline since December 10, led primarily by heavy sell-offs.

At 9.30 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,048 points, up 0.46 per cent.

It opened at 58,245 points from the previous close of 57,788 points.

Till now it touched a low of 58,014 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,373 points after closing at 17,221 Wednesday.

It traded at 17,301 points, up 0.46 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, L&T Infotech, and Tech Mahindra were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.