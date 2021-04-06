Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded in the positive territory Tuesday morning with the BSE Sensex trading 250 points higher.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, healthcare and auto stocks.

Around 10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,409.77, higher by 250.45 points or 0.51 per cent from its previous close of 49,159.32.

It opened at 49,441.13 and has touched an intraday high of 49,558.77 and a low of 48,936.35 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,717.05 points, higher by 79.25 points or 0.54 per cent from its previous close.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said: “14,950 is the key level to watch out for. If we can get past that we could resume the macro uptrend and scale higher to 15,300. If the Nifty fails to move up and breaks yesterday’s lows, we will go back to the recent lows of 14,200. It is a wait and watch situation.”