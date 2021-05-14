Bhubaneswar: In view of the raging pandemic situation in the state, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro has called an all-party meeting May 17. During the meeting the Covid-19 situation in the state will be discussed and strategies will be chalked out to contain the spread.

The all-party meeting will be held through video conferencing. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will discuss and seek opinions from legislators on how to tackle the present crisis. The MLAs will also discuss the Covid-19 situation in their respective constituencies and put forth suggestions.

Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra welcomed the decision to hold an all-party meeting. He said that the Congress has been demanding it for a long time. In the meeting, the government’s preparations to tackle the current situation can be discussed, Mishra said.

Notably, Odisha reported Friday the highest single- day spike of 12,390 cases. The state also reported 22 fatalities, the highest in a 24-hour span. With the addition of the new cases the total number of infected cases in Odisha have gone up to 5,88,687. The death toll stands at 2, 273.

PNN