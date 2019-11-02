Mumbai: Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol failed make a name for herself in the Hindi film industry as her mother did.

If you look at the career graph of Esha, it pales in comparison to that of her mother.

After marrying in 2012, Esha distanced herself from films. She got engaged to her boyfriend Bharat Takhtani, a businessman in February 2012 and married him in June 2012.

Today is her birthday and on this occasion let us know about her love story.

Every girl wants her husband to be like her father and her dream came true. Esha always wanted a boy as handsome as her father Dharmendra.

Esha and Bharat have known each other since their school days.

Bharat lost her heart to the actress when he was just 13. Both studied in different schools but the duo met during an inter school competition. During an interview, Esha said that “Once when he wanted to hold my hand I snapped, ‘How dare you hold my hand?’”

After that incident, Esha got offended and stopped talking to Bharat for years.

However, Bharat’s love for Esha never fell short. Bharat was also a close friend of Esha’s younger sister Ahana.

After 10 years of staying away from each other, Bharat and Esha connected again, this time to never part ways. They met again after a decade at Niagara Falls and felt the same spark. This time, taking a lot of risks, Bharat again asked to hold Esha’s hand and she allowed him to hold her hand for the rest of her life.

Esha informed the whole thing to her mother. Then Bharat met Dharmendra after meeting the Dream Girl. Both of them got married with the consent of the family.

In April 2017, it was announced that the couple was expecting their first child. She gave birth to a girl in October 2017 at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. In June 2019, she gave birth to her second girl.