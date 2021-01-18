Bhubaneswar, Jan 17: The ongoing pandemic has adversely affected people’s lives as well as commercial business across the globe. However, with time, many business establishments have bounced back from the pandemic-induced-lockdown and one such example is Esplanade One.

Having reopened in December, the mall welcomed back customers by strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. The biggest craze of the mall Cinepolis is back with movies.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Centre head Partha Pratim Nayak said, “We have always looked after our clients and currently the mall is 1functioning at 100% capacity. There are a lot of good offers and gifts on various purchases at the mall. We are making the mall 100 percent safe by following all Covid norms.”

A movie buff Jyotirmayee Sengupta said, “I am so happy that private screening of movies is back and guess what, around 50 people can be accommodated for the screening. Isn’t that great! I am planning to book such a screening soon.”

Not only theatres, the food court is also back. Lip-smacking dishes, which the people craved during lockdown, is back at the table. One can witness a safe queue while maintaining social distancing near KFC, Keventers and all other food stalls inside the mall.

70-year-old Anushuma Pati, who visited the mall, said, “It was suffocating to stay at home. Moreover, the clean and safe environment of the mall raises courage for elderly people like me. From thermal screening to sanitisation to 24*7 cleaning, Esplanade is completely safe for every visitor.”