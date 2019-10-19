Bhubaneswar: Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner and Esplanade One Mall here is all set to make this an ‘Asli Happyness Wali Diwali’ for everyone across the state. To make the festive shopping even more rewarding, the mall has planned daily and weekly prizes. And the luckiest of them all will get an international holiday as the bumper prize.

It may be mentioned here that the ‘Asli Happyness Wali Diwali’ is an extension of the five-week-long Durga Puja and Diwali festivities, which started from October 1 onwards and will go on till November 3.

Parth Nayak, Centre Head of Esplanade One Mall, said, “This year’s Diwali is very special for everyone and we are doing our bit by adding whatever little festive fervour to it but ensuring that everyone who shops at the mall for Rs 2,500 or more gets something back from us.” In fact, we are trying to ensure that people leave Esplanade One with a smile on their faces and therefore we are also giving away daily and weekly prizes which include white goods and plenty of gift vouchers as well, he added.

With more than 100 national and international brands at Esplanade One, offering something for everyone, people from across all age groups have already started flocking the mall. The social platforms of Esplanade One are also giving patrons ample of opportunities to win prizes through various contests on Facebook and Instagram.

Decoration outside the Esplanade One Mall in Bhubaneswar