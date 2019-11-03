Human brain forms a very crucial part of a person. It is very essential to keep the brain as healthy as the body. However, even brain health deteriorates as we age.
So, the best thing to do is take a look at the diet. The fuel we choose for our bodies has the potential to both harm or protect us.
5 suggestions for what to eat instead of a healthy, happy brain:
- Carbs: Not all carbs are bad. Whole grain breads, whole grain and brown rice pastas have their fiber intact. They’re digested more slowly, your blood sugar is better regulated, and you therefore have a steady stream of energy so you can buckle down and focus.
- Beans: Make beans the center of your plate! A great source of protein and packed with brain boosting B vitamins and magnesium, try our delicious Black Bean Bowl to get started.
- Walnuts: Omega-3 deficiencies can mess with our ability to learn and retain memories. In fact, studies have found that dementia patients have low omega-3 levels. Stay sharp and snack on our maple walnut granola.
- Avocados: Try avocados as a creamy and plant-based alternative to cheese. Avocados haves lots of potassium, which can improve blood pressure and reduce risk of stroke. They’re also a great source of folate — a deficiency of which is associated with cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease.
- Blueberries: Turn to whole foods, like fruit for your sweet fix, particularly blueberries! Eating these delicious little berries may stave off short term memory loss thanks to their powerful antioxidants called anthocyanins. Power your day with this brain boosting smoothie.