New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday urged the Union government to establish more medical colleges as the country is facing a huge shortage of doctors.

While speaking on the National Medical Commission Bill 2019, Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta said that the country is facing a shortage of about six lakh doctors. He urged the government to reconsider introduction of National Exit Test (NEXT) as the failure in this test may result in students committing suicide.

“We have seen many students commit suicide after failing to clear the entrance examination. If after studying for 5-6 years they could not clear NEXT, the number of suicides may increase. It will also reduce the number of students appearing for the medical examination,” said Samanta.

He also praised the Odisha government for implementing various schemes to help people in the state.

BJD MP from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab moved three amendments in the bill which were negated. Mahtab urged for fixing a specific term for license renewal of the doctors. He said that validity of license should not be for lifetime.

It is to be mentioned here that the Lok Sabha passed the National Medical Commission Bill which repealed the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and provided for a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education and ensures availability of adequate and qualified medical professionals in all parts of the country.