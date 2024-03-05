London: Complying with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), Google Tuesday said that users in the EEA (European Economic Area) can now choose whether they want to share their data across Google services by linking them.

“We currently share data across some Google products and services for certain purposes, including to help personalise your content and ads, depending on your settings,” Google said in a blogpost.

“Today, users in the EEA can visit settings in their Google Account and choose if they want to continue to share data across Google services by linking them,” it added.

The company has shared details about the changes they made to comply with DMA. The tech giant also said that users might also see new consent banners asking them whether they would like to link their Google services.

According to the company, a number of the new rules involve difficult trade-offs that will impact the people and businesses who use their products.

For example, changes to the company’s Search results might send more traffic to large intermediaries and aggregators, and less traffic to direct suppliers like hotels, airlines, merchants, and restaurants.

Moreover, Google mentioned that the company implemented more than 20 product changes, including introduction of dedicated units and chips to help users find comparison sites in areas like flights, hotels, and shopping.

“We have removed some features from the search results page which help consumers find businesses, such as the Google Flights unit.”

Under the DMA, Google will allow users to easily switch their search engine or browser when they use an Android phone. Google said it will show additional choice screens, which are built on user research and testing, as well as feedback from the industry.

IANS