New York: Ukraine’s European partners as well as other global leaders rallied behind President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while the White House touted support for President Donald Trump’s “American First strength” after a remarkable showdown in the Oval Office between the two leaders.

Zelenskyy departed the White House Friday after an unprecedented verbal clash in the Oval Office between him and Trump and Vice President J D Vance.

The heated exchange between Trump and Zelenskyy and the resulting outpouring of support for the Ukrainian leader highlighted the deep fissures that have emerged between America and Europe over Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s timeline on X was filled with messages of support from European allies and other countries from across the world. His response to all the messages was “Thank you for your support.”

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who was in India on Friday for an official visit, said in a post on X, “Your dignity honours the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President @ZelenskyyUa. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, who met Trump at the White House just this past Monday, said in a post on X that there is an aggressor: Russia.

“There is a victim: Ukraine. We were right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago—and to keep doing so.

“By “we,” I mean the Americans, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese, and many others,” Macron said.

“Thank you to all who have helped and continue to do so. And respect to those who have been fighting since the beginning—because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, their children, and the security of Europe,” Macron said.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a close Trump ally, she would call for an EU-US summit to get diplomacy back on track.

“What is needed is an immediate summit between the United States, European states, and allies to talk frankly about how we intend to deal with the great challenges of today, starting with Ukraine, which together we have defended in recent years,” she said in a statement.

Friedrich Merz, Germany’s likely next chancellor, wrote on X, “Dear Volodymyr @zelenskyyua, we stand with #Ukraine in good and in testing times. We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war.”

Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal said his country stands united with Zelenskyy and Ukraine in its fight for freedom.

“Always. Because it is right, not easy,” Michal said.

The White House put out a statement ‘Support Pours in for President Trump, VP Vance’s America First Strength’ and added that Trump and Vance “made clear to the world that the United States will not be taken advantage of — a sentiment echoed by the cabinet and members of Congress from across the country.”

The statement carried quotes from several lawmakers, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

“Thank you @POTUS for standing up for America in a way that no President has ever had the courage to do before. Thank you for putting America First. America is with you!,” Rubio, who was seated next to Vance in the Oval Office during the bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy as the talks unravelled, said.

Noem said, “I am so proud of our Commander-in-Chief. Thank you President @RealDonaldTrump and @VP for standing up for America. We will not tolerate the political games and disrespect of America. America is back.”

Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said, “Amen, Mr President” to a statement by Trump on X.

Reacting to their spat, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Friday that Zelenskyy’s biggest lie of all his lies was his assertion in the White House that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was alone, without support.

“How Trump and (Vice President JD) Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint,” she said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine.

“For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace,” Trudeau said.

Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo said he and the Finnish people stand firmly with Ukraine.

“We will continue our unwavering support and work towards a just and lasting peace,” he said.

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics said Ukraine is a victim of Russian aggression.

“It fights the war with the help of many friends and partners. We need to spare no effort for just and lasting peace. Diplomacy sometimes is the art of the impossible in difficult circumstances. Latvia stands with Ukraine,” he said.

Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden said his country stands with Ukraine.

“You are fighting for your freedom and a rules-based international order,” he added.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk sent a message to Zelenskyy insisting, “Dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone,” while the office of Sweden’s prime minister said: “You are not only fighting for your freedom but also for all of Europe.”

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp underlined support for Ukraine would come in the form of “whatever it takes, for as long as it takes.”

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi also criticised President Trump and Vice President Vance, saying their “belittling treatment” of President Zelenskyy today was a disgrace.

“The American people stand with the people of Ukraine, even if our president would rather curry favour with Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin, and echo Russian talking points,” he said.

In the verbal exchange in the Oval Office that played out in front of the global media, Trump said to Zelenskyy, “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War Three. You’re gambling with World War Three, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should.”

The bilateral meeting between the two leaders unravelled in the Oval Office.

When Zelenskyy referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Crimea in 2014, Vance hit back saying, “I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media. … you should be thanking the president for trying to bring you into this conference.”

Minutes after the showdown in the Oval Office ended, Trump said in a statement, “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure.

“It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want an advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace,” Trump said.

After departing the Oval Office, Zelenskyy said in a post on X, “Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”

PTI