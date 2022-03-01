New Delhi: President of the European Council Charles Michel Tuesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed his condolences over the death of an Indian student in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Michel said the European countries are wholeheartedly helping evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, asserting that the world must unite in defence of international law.

In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, the medical student from Karnataka’s Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri, was studying at a medical college in Ukraine.

“I expressed my condolences to @PMOIndia for the loss of life of an Indian student in #Kharkiv today due to indiscriminate Russian attacks against innocent civilians,” he said on Twitter.

The EU official said the attacks on Ukraine is aimed to “destroy multilateralism and cause pain and suffering”.

“The world must unite in defence of international law,” he said.

The US embassy in New Delhi also said it is deeply saddened by the death of the Indian student.

“Deeply saddened by the death of an Indian student today in Kharkiv, Ukraine. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and to the Indian people,” Charge D’Affaires Patricia A Lacina said.

French envoy Emmanuel Lenain also condoled the death of the Indian student and said France is preparing a UN Security Council resolution calling for respect of humanitarian law, protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access.

“Very saddened by this news. My heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones. Given the grave humanitarian situation, France is preparing a #UNSC resolution calling for respect of humanitarian law, protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access,” he tweeted.

