Rajnagar: The Kendrapara district administration has started evacuating people from villages situated close to the sea due to the threat of severe cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’. The evacuation process started Tuesday morning onwards.

Kendrapada District Collector Samarth Verma said villages under the Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks were being evacuated and the exercise would be completed by Tuesday itself.

Over fifteen hundred inhabitants of Pentha, Prassanpur, Endulapur, Baunsagadi, Adhasol, Baraharipur, Keruapal, Talchua and Baghamari of Rajnagar block have already been shifted to cyclone shelter homes. Cooked food, temporary beds, candles and other essential commodities will be available for the people taking refuge.

“We are working with the sarpanchs and other panchayat body members to help people prepare for the cyclone. Since cyclones are quite regular in this district, people are aware of the threat. The officials of the district administration are working round the clock for the safety of the people,” Verma said.

“A total of 117 cyclone shelters are ready. Two teams of the NDRF and the ODRAF have been deployed in the district,” Verma added.

Verma informed that fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea. “We have deployed power boats for relief and evacuation. We have also kept medical teams and ambulances on standby,” Verma informed.

