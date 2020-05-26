Cuttack: After much hiccups, the evaluation of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination answer-sheets began across the state Tuesday. “Around 23,000 teachers have been engaged in the HSC evaluation.

The evaluation process went on smoothly on the first day,” said Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha president Ramashis Hazra while rejecting reports that claimed certain problems in the evaluation process. The BSE president, however, admitted that the evaluation process was started a few minutes behind the schedule on day-1. “The evaluation of Odisha Open School certificate examinations and Madhyama examinations also began today,”

Hazra said. According to Hazra, the HSC answer-sheets are being evaluated at 50 evaluation centres while the Odisha Open School examination and Madhyama examination answer sheets are being evaluated at 10 centres. “We are focusing on social distancing, hand washing and other precautionary measures at the evaluation centres to keep the coronavirus at bay,” Hazra said.