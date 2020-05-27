Mumbai: Actress Evelyn Sharma feels that people still know her best as the ‘Sunny sunny’ girl from the 2014 film Yaariyaan. Evelyn Sharma also asserted that it is important to celebrate career milestones.

Breakthrough moment

“My debut film in the Hindi industry was From Sydney With Love! How funny that now I am in love and engaged to a boy from Sydney! My breakthrough moment was of course with Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani opposite Ranbir Kapoor,” Evelyn recalled. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani film was produced by Karan Johar.

“Having been part big multicast films like Main Tera Hero with Varun Dhawan or Imtiaz Ali’s Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal has been an absolute delight.” Evelyn added.

In love with ‘Sunny sunny’ song

The actor said she will love the song ‘Sunny sunny’ forever. “I think people still know me best as the ‘Sunny sunny’ girl from Yariyaan. I will love that song forever for that fact.” she added.

Over time, Evelyn has featured in 15 films. “By now I have been in over 15 films, I think celebrating your career milestones is super important because your fans will always love you most for those roles. Another movie very close to my heart and to my fans is Ishqedarriyaan where I got to play a small town girl from Himanchal. I felt deeply connected to my Indian roots,” the actress said.

Comfortable doing action roles

“I also always dreamt of doing an action role and was super excited to be part of ‘Saaho’, alongside Bahubali superstar Prabhas. I will always be thankful to director Sujeeth and the team for making me a part of this movie. Saaho was a dream come true for me. I wish I could do such films.

Content matters

Evelyn also asserted that she was more interested in the content that the duration of her role. “If I feel that I can justify even a two-minute part it is okay with me. The content matters, if you are good the content will see that you get the limelight asserted Evelyn.

