Patna: While allegedly attempting suicide by hanging from a tree branch with a towel, a man fell onto the ground as the branch broke off. But, as luck would have it, he did not survive.

This shocking incident was reported from Nihnua Nua Sahi village under Turumunga panchayat of Patna block in Keonjhar district Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Nagarjuna Naik (23) from Nihnua Nua Sahi village. He was married.

After the incident, the villagers were divided over the cause of his death. While some say it is a case of suicide, some suspect foul play in it.

Some local residents first spotted the body lying under an acacia tree with one end of the towel being tied around the deceased’s neck and the other end tied to a tree branch that was snapped but still connected to the tree.

As one end of the towel was found to have been made a noose and it was around the neck of the deceased and the other end tied to the broken branch, the villagers guess the branch might have snapped for not being able to bear the weight of the body. Since a brick was found lying close to the body, some suspect it to be a case of murder.

On being informed, a team from Turumunga police reached the spot and recovered the body for postmortem.

When asked, IIC Sushantmani Mohanty said, “It will be too early to reach a conclusion whether it is a case of suicide or murder. The postmortem report will help us solve the case,” he added.

According to a source, Nagarjun had left the house Wednesday evening following a quarrel with his family members and never returned.

