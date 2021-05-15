Mumbai: The evergreen Madhuri Dixit, fondly called the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl turned a year older today. At the age of 54, the gorgeous actress can give many young actresses a run for their money.

Madhuri has always ruled the hearts of millions of her fans, thanks to her forever graceful look. At times, it seems that she becomes more beautiful every passing day. The secret of her beauty is in her routine in which she takes full care of her fitness and skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Dance is the secret of her beauty and perfect figure. She dances daily to keep herself maintained. Madhuri says that she is always careful of her health. She says that she never compromises on her food and exercise.

Madhuri Dixit believes that in order to stay fit, along with exercise, proper diet is also necessary. Madhuri told in an interview that she loves Japanese food. Japanese generally eat boiled, roasted, baked or light fried foods to maintain fitness. So she tries Japanese technique in food. Tofu, mixed vegetables and mushrooms are the main ones as they are rich in high quality protein, iron, vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri takes great care of food. She drinks herbal tea and regularly takes coconut water. Coconut water helps in eliminating diseases from the body. It hydrates the body from the inside because it also contains a small amount of potassium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and sodium. Madhuri relies on eating several times throughout the day. She says that instead of eating once, one should eat light five to six times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri’s face is in the oval shape, so she uses a highlighter with a dark foundation under her scream bones. Deepening the eyes with a dark brown color, she puts a matching eye shadow on the dress.